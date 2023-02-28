Pageant ambassador shares books and love of reading

"Dreaming with my eyes wide open," Isabella Magnuson says as she begins her speech during a pageant.

She loves to read.

And, she wants to share that passion.

"We're going on an adventure without ever leaving my chair," she says in her speech.

"Read to Succeed" is the motto Isabella, 8, with help from her grandparents, has selected for a little library they made and decorated. She placed the little library at the baseball fields on Weston Street Saturday and plans to fill it with books as needed.

"I think people should learn more history about books," Isabella said. The second-grader at Pea Ridge schools said most of her friends like to read and when she meets people who don't like to read she tells them books are "really important."

Isabella is the daughter of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson and granddaughter of Diane and Jim Murphy and Tina and Mark Magnuson.

Stephanie said Isabella really wanted to get into pageants and with that comes the responsibility of representing the community and the pageant system.

"She wanted to do good with her titles as she grows within pageants and she chose reading because it's one of her favorite subjects," Stephanie said. Giving away the books with a book pillow combines two of her favorite things -- reading and sewing.

"She makes a pillow bag for all her competitors in a pageant and gives them to them with a motivational book in the pocket," Stephanie said. She's donated over 1,000 books.

"Our house looks like a used book distribution center," Stephanie laughed. She said Isabella has donated books to the Sunshine School and to the Dress For Success program, of which Stephanie is on the board of directors.

"Mainly, it's been a good thing for us to all do together -- me, my mom and her. We make these bags and donate them," she said.

Isabella's elder brother, Beckett, 9, plays baseball and that was one of the reasons she wanted to put the little library near the fields.

"She said he's her hero," Stephanie said, "because he takes care of her."

Isabella, who won Miss Teeny Tot in Pea Ridge in 2019, is currently Miss Natural State Elementary 2023 and Miss Ozark Ambassador, Princess of America 2023. She will be competing for Miss Elementary America in June.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Isabella Magnuson, 8, currently Miss Natural State Elementary 2023 and Miss Ozark Ambassador, Princess of America 2023, placed a little library at the baseball fields on Weston Street Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Her parents are Stephanie and Cody Magnuson and grandparents are Mark and Tina Magnuson and Jim and Diane Murphy.



