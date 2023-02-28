Obituaries for the March 1, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Clifton D. 'Cliff' Garrigus

Clifton D. "Cliff" Garrigus, 47, of Garfield, died at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, surrounded by family and friends. He was born May 5, 1975, in Rogers to Charlie Garrigus and Dede Phelps.

Though he was only on earth for a short time, he is remembered every day by his friends and family.

He was a senior lab technician and enjoyed numerous hobbies including music, fishing, hunting, gunsmithing, and was always lending a hand for any mechanical support.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Payne; and his grandparents, Clyde & Gladys Phelps and Howard & Jewel Garrigus.

Survivors are his wife, Rebecca Garrigus; three sons, Taylor, Hunter, & McKenzie Garrigus; his mother, Dede Payne; and his father, Charlie Garrigus; stepmother, Barbara Garrigus; his brothers, Dave Garrigus and Tim Payne; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Condolences and information can be found at: www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

The family is asking for thoughts and prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Cliff's name to his favorite local organization, Gentle Souls Pit Bull Rescue.

David Leon 'Buck' Johnson

David Leon "Buck" Johnson, 71, of Rogers, Ark. died Feb. 24, 2023 in Bentonville, Ark. He was born at home Aug. 22, 1951, in Garfield, Ark., to Wesley Harold and Stella (Guyll) Johnson. He weighed about 2 1/2 pounds at birth, he was kept warm by placing him next to the wood stove. His mother did an excellent job of taking care of him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Josephine Johnston; brothers, C.M., Lee Roy, Floyd and Larry Johnson.

Survivors are his brother, Don Johnson (Maggie) and sister, Linda Dorey (Paul) of Rogers, Ark.

Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Garfield.

Memorial contributions to St. Jude's.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Jennifer S. Yonkers

Jennifer S. Yonkers, 70, of Rogers, Ark., died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. She was born on March 3, 1952, in Logansport, Ind.

She and her husband, Ernest, lived and raised a family in Royal Oak, Mich., for 30 years before moving to Arkansas. She was a loving wife and mother to four children, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law, three exchange students, and two grandsons. She enjoyed helping others as a social worker, medical assistant, substitute teacher, and through her church mission work.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Nancy; and both her parents, James and Marjorie.

Survivors are her children, Emilie, James (Katie), Elissa (Joshua O'Leary), and John; two grandsons, Jimmy and Jamie; a brother, Philip (Cindy); and two sisters Amy Hutchison and Rebecca Bell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) missions:https://www.lwml.org/donate-online.

A funeral service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Pea Ridge, Ark.