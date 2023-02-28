Librarian Alex Wright resigns

Librarian Alex Wright submitted her resignation to the mayor Friday, Feb. 24, stating that her last day will be March 10.

Wright, who has worked at the Pea Ridge Community Library for seven years, said she has found "a position that is more in line with my passions."

She said she will go to work for the Child Advocacy Center.

"I appreciate the support and valuable experiences I have gained during my time here. It has been a pleasure working for the citizens of this community. The outreach I've engaged in during my almost seven yeas with this organization will be cherished memories I carry throughout my life," Wright wrote in her resignation letter.

A graduate of Pea Ridge High School, Wright began working at the library Dec. 4, 2017. Her salary for 2023 was $50,040 and for 2022 was $45,396.