Jr. High team wins state Quiz Bowl

The Pea Ridge Junior High School Quiz Bowl team won the state championship this past weekend and are "back to back State Champs," according to principal Beth Stein.

Students on the Quiz Bowl team include Zach Hinojosa, Halen Wallace, Boston Powell, Ashlyn Shults and Lillian Dunn, ninth grade; Hunter Rowlee, Noah Darnell, Zeke Whitaker, Eli Baker and Nate Helmuth, eighth grade; and Ben Helmuth, Allie Grigg, Julian Andrews, Adriahna Edens, Luke Wheeless, Channing Lipscomb, Addison Slocum, Payton Petronella andJackson Coco, seventh grade.

The coach is Caroline Althage.