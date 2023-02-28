Heckman files for School Board

One of five Pea Ridge School Board seats is up for election this year. The seat representing Zone 1 held by Adam Yager will be up for election.

Ryan Heckman filed on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Pea Ridge School District was divided into zones last year due to population growth. The board members received various lengths of term so one seat is open every year and all will ultimately be for five-year terms.

Yager has served one year. He was elected in the run-off election June 21. Four men sought the seat in the initial election May 11.

Yager, who said he plans to seek re-election, had not filed as of noon Monday, press time.

Heckman served on the board from 2015 to 2020.

The filing period for candidates to run began at noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, and lasts until noon Wednesday, March 1.

Elections will be Tuesday, May 9.

Those interested in running for a board seat should contact their county clerk for petitions and other information.