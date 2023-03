Community Calendar

Wednesday, March 1

11 a.m. Little's Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, March 2

8 a.m.-noon. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis St., behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior social hour, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. Spanish-English conversation group, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, March 3

10-11 a.m. Homeschool art class for ages 7 to 12, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, March 4

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Musket demonstrations, Elkhorn Tavern, & cannon demonstration, visitor center, Pea Ridge National Military Park

Monday, March 6

4-5 p.m. Project Prevent community drop-in event, an opportunity for children from kindergarten to sixth grade to enter artwork and essays to Project Prevent; Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, March 7

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Take and makes, Pea Ridge Community Library

4:30-6 p.m. Chess Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, March 8

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge