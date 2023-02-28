Clarification

In a three-vehicle collision on Weston Street about 3:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Sean Pakieser, 43, of Bella Vista, which was facing east on Hazelton Road, drove onto Weston Street turning left, attempting to travel north, and struck a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Greer Marler, 17, of Rogers, which was northbound on Weston Street. As a result of the collision, the Dodge struck a 2015 Honda Pilot driven by Jenny Rubisch, 35, of Pea Ridge, that was stopped at the intersection facing west on Patton Street. According to police, Pakieser was cited for failure to yield the right of way.