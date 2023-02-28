Blackhawk Spring sports schedule

Thursday, March 2
Track @ Green Forest (7th)
4:30 p.m. Baseball vs. Siloam Springs @ Home (V/JV)
5 p.m. Softball vs. Siloam Springs @ Siloam Springs (V/JV)
Friday, March 3
4 p.m. Baseball vs. Green Forest @ Away (V/JV)
Track^Van Buren Running Festival (HS)
Monday, March 6
4:30 p.m. Baseball vs. Alma @ Home (V/JV)
Tuesday, March 7
4:30 p.m. Baseball vs. Siloam Springs @ Away (V/JV)
5 p.m. Softball vs. Van Buren @ Pea Ridge (V/JV)
Thursday, March 9
4:30 p.m. Baseball vs. Jay, Okla. @ Away
TBA Softball in Bruce Dean Invitational @ Rogers Heritage (V)
Track^Springdale Invitational HarBer HS