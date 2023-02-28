Manage Subscription
Blackhawk Spring sports schedule

by From Staff Reports | February 28, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

Thursday, March 2

Track @ Green Forest (7th)

4:30 p.m. Baseball vs. Siloam Springs @ Home (V/JV)

5 p.m. Softball vs. Siloam Springs @ Siloam Springs (V/JV)

Friday, March 3

4 p.m. Baseball vs. Green Forest @ Away (V/JV)

Track^Van Buren Running Festival (HS)

Monday, March 6

4:30 p.m. Baseball vs. Alma @ Home (V/JV)

Tuesday, March 7

4:30 p.m. Baseball vs. Siloam Springs @ Away (V/JV)

5 p.m. Softball vs. Van Buren @ Pea Ridge (V/JV)

Thursday, March 9

4:30 p.m. Baseball vs. Jay, Okla. @ Away

TBA Softball in Bruce Dean Invitational @ Rogers Heritage (V)

Track^Springdale Invitational HarBer HS

