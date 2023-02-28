Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Feb. 21

10:09 p.m. Casey Lee Butler, 40, Pea Ridge, by Benton County Sheriff's Office, public intoxication; theft of property

Thursday, Feb. 23

1:37 p.m. Nelson Contreras, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court, serving 10 days concurrent

2:06 p.m. Joshua Duane Clinton, 46, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear warrant; serving 30 days concurrent

Friday, Feb. 24

2:10 p.m. Sonya Crabtree, 22, Pea Ridge, by Siloam Springs Police, failure to appear

8:42 p.m. Matthew A. Center, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, eight failure to appear warrants; possession of a controlled substance; hold for Fayetteville Police Department

Saturday, Feb. 25

2:38 a.m. Morgan Michelle Vaughn, 22, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, speeding; violation of Omnibus DWI Act