Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 16

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee chopping ham and onions with bare hands. Roast beef at 131 degrees and beans 120 degrees in the steam table.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certificate food protection manager. Pickles at 62 degrees in the container. No date-marking on ribs and chopped ham.

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some items in the walk-in cooler were not date-marked. The menu lacks asterisking by the food item. A shield on the light in the kitchen was missing. Posted permit expired Jan. 31, 2023.