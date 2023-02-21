Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 8

Thursday, Feb. 21, 1973

Pea Ridge school students will begin Saturday classes this week and will continue for two weeks, said superintendent Roy A. Roe. The classes were to offset the loss of classes on days closed due to an ice storm in the early winter.

Mrs. Ruby Paden, principal at Pea Ridge Elementary School, was a patient at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock, after becoming ill at school and taken to a Rogers hospital, then transfered to Little Rock.

The Graphic-Scene this week changed its dateline from Thursdays to Wednesdays.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1983

School bus driver Jesse Arnold was not only exonerated of charges of reckless driving and failure to maintain discipline, but repeatedly commended by parents and board members for outstanding service.

Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation's newest investment in services for Pea Ridge country will total $1.25 million when completed, according to Don Smothers, manager of the Bentonville office.

Arsonists set four fires Friday night in or near the Pea Ridge National Military Park, however all were extinguished before extensive damage could occur, according to PRNMP ranger John Knox

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 8

Thursday, Feb. 25, 1993

The Pea Ridge School Board awarded a contract Saturday morning to a Rogers firm that was the low bidder for construction of new classrooms at Pea Ridge Elementary School. The winning bid was presented by Porky & Son Construction for $528,177.

An ordinance for the issuance of a $300,000 bond to fund the new emergency services building in Pea Ridge was approved by the City Council Thursday.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jerry Collins said he is pleased with the outcome of last week's referendum in which the majority of those voting approved the method of financing a new Emergency Services Building.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2003

"We are looking for a name," decided the Pea Ridge Long-range planning committee. Final copies of books illustrating the study done for Pea Ridge by the Community Design Center of the University of Arkansas were available to view.

Entrance fees to the Pea Ridge National Military Park will increase in February. The current fee of $2 will increase to $3.

Connie Grau's Middle School classroom overflows with brightly colored boards in addition to the usual stacks of teaching materials. Students are preparing for the Middle School Science Fair.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013

Pea Ridge High School drama students performed three skits Monday at a chili supper/dessert auction held as a fundraiser for fellow classmate Austin Bolek, who suffers from a rare form of bone cancer.

A structure fire on Gary Fletcher Road was suspected to have been caused by arson, according to the Benton County fire marshal. Firefighters from Pea Ridge, Avoca and NEBCO were dispatched to the scene at 4:19 a.m. Sunday.

Once again on the gym floor, Larry Walker is once again coach of the senior Lady Blackhawks, a position from which he resigned several years ago. He is no longer athletic director. Tony Travis is the new athletic director.