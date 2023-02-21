Frittata Italiana

Recipe from Country Kitchen of The TIMES 1989

Mary-Louise Beisner

1/2 c. slice mushrooms (opt.)

3 Tbsp. of butter

1/4 c. chopped onion

6-8 eggs, beaten

3 Tbsp. cream or evaporated milk

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 c. diced cooked ham or other leftover meat

1 c. cooked vegetables of choice

4 oz. Mozzarella cheese, cubed

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of basil or oregano

Chopped parsley to taste

Few drops lemon juice

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Saute mushrooms and onion lightly in cream, salt, pepper, basil, parsley and 1 tablespoon of the grated cheese.

Add olive oil to pan with sauteed mushrooms and onions, and egg mixture and vegetables.

Sprinkle top with the chopped ham and Mozzarella, lemon juice and remaining 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan.

Place skillet in the oven and bake about five to seven minutes, or until cheese is melted and eggs are set.

Serve very hot.

•••

