Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Jan. 26

11:42 a.m. Police received a report of financial identity fraud from a resident Pea Ridge using a Sonic app in Mesquite, Texas.

9:28 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Stephen Lee Lyons, 39, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of drug paraphernalia; no liability insurance.

Friday, Jan. 20

10:52 a.m. Police received a report from an area resident who said his chainsaw fell off the back of his truck some where between the City Park and Patterson road. The chainsaw has been listed in ACIC.

11:56 a.m. Police received a report from a resident of Mary Phelps Drive about fraud involving his income tax.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

10:08 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Sean Jeffrey Pakieser, 43, Bentonville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, Feb. 13

3:59 p.m. Officers emptied the drug take back box which is in front of the police station. The total weight of the pills was 6 pounds 15 ounces.