One week left to file for School Board

One of the five Pea Ridge School Board seats is up for election this year. The seat held by Adam Yager for Zone 1 will be up for election.

Pea Ridge School District was divided into zones last year due to population growth. The board members received various lengths of term so one seat is open every year and all will ultimately be for five-year terms.

Yager has served one year. He was elected in the run-off election June 21. Four men sought the seat in the initial election May 11.

Yager said he does plan to seek re-election.

The filing period for candidates to run begins at noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, and lasts until noon Wednesday, March 1.

Elections will be Tuesday, May 9.

Those interested in running for a board seat should contact their county clerk for petitions and other information.

Board candidates must file petitions with at least 20 signatures from registered voters within the school district or from within the zone they would represent to appear on ballots. While some seats represent specific zones within a district, other seats are at-large and thus represent the entire district. Candidates must be qualified voters and live in the district or zone for which they're running. They also may file a notice of write-in candidacy with their county clerk.

Information about running for a board seat is available from the Benton County clerk.

Any person desiring to be a candidate for a position on a school district's Board of Directors must:

• Be a qualified voter;

• Be a resident of the district and respective electoral zone, if elected from zones;

• File a petition containing at least 20 signatures of qualified registered voters of the district and zone, if elected from zones; or file a Notice of Write-In Candidacy with the County Clerk;

• Complete and file an Affidavit of Eligibility; and

• Complete and file a Political Practices Pledge.