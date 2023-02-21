Obituaries for the Feb. 22, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Verne 'Andy' Andrew Crihfield Jr.

Verne "Andy" Andrew Crihfield Jr., 68, of Bentonville died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in his residence. He was born on Nov. 7, 1954, to Betty and Verne Crihfield Sr.

He enjoyed working with his hands and fixing things. He was repairman for many years, working on appliances and vending machines. Working on these machines led to an enjoyment of collecting Pepsi memorabilia. He most importantly loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann Crihfield; his parents; and one brother, William Crihfield.

Survivors are two daughters, Mindy Miller (Paul) of Pea Ridge and Sam Crihfield of Fayetteville; two sons, Andrew Crihfield and John Crihfield, both of Fayetteville; brother, Carl Crihfield of West Fork; sister, Ruby Corshia of Springdale; six grandchildren; and many other loving friends and family.

Delena Jo Roughton

Delena Jo Roughton, 59, of Bella Vista died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Mercy Medical Center, Rogers. She was born Sept. 30, 1963, in Rogers, to Barbara Dean and Wayne Casey.

She graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1981. She retired with Walmart after many years of service in the CMI Division. She was an avid Chiefs fan.

She attended New Life Fellowship in Pea Ridge and loved serving the Lord. She enjoyed singing, time at the lake, traveling and attending concerts.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband, Michel Roughton, who she married June 30, 2014; a son, Jordan Phillips and his wife Ayla, of Pea Ridge; two bonus children, Bryan Roughton and his wife Kara, of Bella Vista and Megan Medley and her husband Stephen, of Fayetteville; one brother, Mark Casey and his wife Teresa, of Eldon, Mo.; three nieces, Valerie, Heather and Dia; and 16 grandchildren (who knew her as Granny Lena or GiGi) Madei, Morgann, Nona, Bradley, Bailey, Avery, Eli, Caliber, Gabriel, Gavin, Jed, Abby, Kinsley, Amelia, Greyson and Mya.

Her legacy will continue through her organ donation with ARORA. https://www.arora.org/.

Visitation was from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Epting Funeral Home, Bentonville.

Memorials may be sent to: The American Heart Association.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.