New administrative position OKd

Personnel contracts were addressed by School Board members meeting in regular session Monday, Feb. 13.

Board members, on the recommendation from superintendent Keith Martin and assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld, agreed to create an additional position for an assistant school principal to be shared between the Middle School and Intermediate School for the 2023-2024 school year.

"We're getting close to the threshold," Martfeld told board members, referring to the student population that requires a assistant principal at a school. She said she and Dana Tabor, executive director of teaching and learning, met with the principals from the Middle and Intermediate schools to discuss the need. "We feel like it's within our budget. Mrs. (Nathalie) Brunell (district treasurer) has approved the position."

In other business, School Board members:

• Hired Abbey Tabor, third grade, Intermediate School;

• Accepted resignation from Robyn Scott, food service, Intermediate School;

• Hired Ashley Hackler, library aide, Middle School; Courtney Davis, instructional aide, Junior High; Jessee Osborne, custodial, evening custodian; Morgan King, food service, Jr. High; Barbara Blevins, food service, Middle School; Monica Lucke, food service, PRHS; and Kerri Jones, secretary, PRHS; and

• Transferred Jaime Barens to cafe manager, Intermediate School; and Karesa Cook, cafe manager, Middle School.

Contracts for administrators and directors of the Pea Ridge School District were approved unanimously by the Pea Ridge School Board at the regular meeting Monday, Feb. 13.

The personnel approved for contract renewal were:

• Anne Martfeld, assistant superintendent;

• Kevin Ramey, assistant superintendent;

• Dana Tabor, executive director of teaching and learning;

• Angela Bassett, special education director;

• Keln Taylor, technology director

• Julie Ferguson, food service director;

• Nathalie Brunell, district treasurer;

• Charles Clark, athletic director;

• Leonard Ogden, high school principal;

• Beth Stein, junior high principal;

• Rebecca Allen, middle school principal;

• Mindy Bowlin, intermediate school principal;

• Darah Bennett, primary school principal;

• Kelsy Meeks, high school assistant principal;

• Tony Travis, junior high assistant principal;

• Angie Day, primary school assistant principal;

• Heath Neal, alternative learning director;

• Alex Jackson, special projects director (school-based health and community); and

• Katie Rhine, pre-kindergarten director.