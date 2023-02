A Rogers man was killed as the result of a one-vehicle accident before midnight Sunday, Feb. 19, according to Arkansas State Police.

John Byers IV, 43, of Rogers, was the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet that was eastbound on Arkansas Highway 94 south of Pea Ridge near Wildflower Lane when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Little Flock Fire Department emergency personnel assisted at the scene.