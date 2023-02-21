IN THE SWIM OF THINGS Dillon Williams of Garfield and his son, Corbin, 5, marvel at swimming fish on Tuesday Feb. 7 2023, opening day at the Blue Zoo interactive aquarium in Rogers. The aquarium, in Pinnacle Hills Promenade at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd, suite 4124, features an array of salt water fish including sharks and stingrays, along with freshwater fish such as large catfish and other species. Visitors can feed stingrays swimming in a large tank and can touch other fish such as star fish. Birds and reptiles are also part of the aquarium, said Karie Gregory with the Blue Zoo staff. The aquarium is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Day passes and annual passes are available for purchase. Arrangements can also be made for parties and field trips. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Dillon Williams of Garfield and his son, Corbin, 5, marvel at swimming fish on the opening day at the Blue Zoo interactive aquarium in Rogers. The aquarium -- located at Pinnacle Hills Promenade at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd, Suite 4124 -- features an array of saltwater fish including sharks and stingrays, along with freshwater fish such as large catfish and other species. Visitors can feed stingrays swimming in a large tank and can touch other fish such as star fish. Birds and reptiles are also part of the aquarium, said Karie Gregory with the Blue Zoo staff. The aquarium is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Day passes and annual passes are available for purchase. Arrangements can also be made for parties and field trips. IN THE SWIM OF THINGS Jalane (cq) Lee of Rogers and her granddaughter, Ren Plunkett, 20 months, marvel at swimming fish on Tuesday Feb. 7 2023, opening day at the Blue Zoo interactive aquarium in Rogers. The aquarium, in Pinnacle Hills Promenade at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd, suite 4124, features an array of salt water fish including sharks and stingrays, along with freshwater fish such as large catfish and other species. Visitors can feed stingrays swimming in a large tank and can touch other fish such as star fish. Birds and reptiles are also part of the aquarium, said Karie Gregory with the Blue Zoo staff. The aquarium is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Day passes and annual passes are available for purchase. Arrangements can also be made for parties and field trips. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

IN THE SWIM OF THINGS Landon Scheele with the staff of the Blue Zoo interactive aquarium in Rogers shows visitors on Tuesday Feb. 7 2023 a monitor lizard during opening day at the aquarium. Visitors at the aquarium, in Pinnacle Hills Promenade at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd, suite 4124, see an array of salt water fish including sharks and stingrays, along with freshwater fish such as large catfish and other species. Reptiles and birds are also part of the aquarium. Visitors can feed stingrays swimming in a large tank and can touch other fish such as star fish, said Karie Gregory with the Blue Zoo staff. The aquarium is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Day passes and annual passes are available for purchase. Arrangements can also be made for parties and field trips. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

IN THE SWIM OF THINGS Visitors marvel at swimming sharks on Tuesday Feb. 7 2023, opening day at the Blue Zoo interactive aquarium in Rogers. The aquarium, in Pinnacle Hills Promenade at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd, suite 4124, features an array of salt water fish including sharks and stingrays, along with freshwater fish such as large catfish and other species. Visitors can feed stingrays swimming in a large tank and can touch other fish such as star fish. Birds and reptiles are also part of the aquarium, said Karie Gregory with the Blue Zoo staff. The aquarium is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Day passes and annual passes are available for purchase. Arrangements can also be made for parties and field trips. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

IN THE SWIM OF THINGS Karie Gregory (left) with the staff of the Blue Zoo interactive aquarium in Rogers helps Dillon Williams of Garfield and his son, Corbin, 5 touch star fish on Tuesday Feb. 7 2023, opening day at the Blue Zoo. The aquarium, in Pinnacle Hills Promenade at 2203 S. Promenade Blvd, suite 4124, features an array of salt water fish including sharks and stingrays, along with freshwater fish such as large catfish and other species. Visitors can feed stingrays swimming in a large tank and can touch other fish such as star fish. Birds and reptiles are also part of the aquarium, Gregory said. The aquarium is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Day passes and annual passes are available for purchase. Arrangements can also be made for parties and field trips. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Print Headline: In the swim of things

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content