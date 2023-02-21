Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FFA students competed in CDE

by From Staff Reports | Today at 8:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge FFA had 16 students competing in career development events (CDEs) at the Cleburne County Classic contest recently. Teams include; floriculture, wildlife, electricity and poultry.

Pea Ridge FFA had 16 students competing in career development events (CDEs) at the Cleburne County Classic contest recently. Teams included floriculture, wildlife, electricity and poultry.

Print Headline: FFA students competed in CDE

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT