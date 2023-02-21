Pea Ridge FFA had 16 students competing in career development events (CDEs) at the Cleburne County Classic contest recently. Teams included floriculture, wildlife, electricity and poultry.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FFA students competed in CDEby From Staff Reports | Today at 8:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Pea Ridge FFA had 16 students competing in career development events (CDEs) at the Cleburne County Classic contest recently. Teams include; floriculture, wildlife, electricity and poultry.
Print Headline: FFA students competed in CDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT