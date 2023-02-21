Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Dale Abercrombie, 61, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Douglas Alfaro-Acosta, 30, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Austin Michael Allen, 22, violation of a business license/door to door sales, bond forfeit

Lateef O. Balogun, 43, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, guilty

Russell L. Beeson, 66, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Lilly A. Bekemeier, 19, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Jorge Alej Bernal Guadarrama, 22, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; speeding , bond forfeit

Rigoberto C. Bernal, 47, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Marshall W. Bobst, 36, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Manuel A. Bon Offerrall, 43, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Toby S. Bruton, 22, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Katelin Page Buffington, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Leon Earl Campbell, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Alejandro Chavez Cuevas, 61, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Gabriel Paul Colclasure-Kurtz, 19, fail to stop/yield at an intersection, bond forfeit

Mariah Cookinham, 30, speeding , bond forfeit

Thomas Edward Copp, 48, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tabalina Cordero, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Megan K. Davis, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Alexia L. Delamotte, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Zackery Taylor Devereaux, 28, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jesse C. Dreifurst, 19, speeding , bond forfeit

Dalton R. Evans, 28, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jacob Ryan Flick, 21, speeding , bond forfeit

Calvin Lynn Gabbard, 33, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Esban Ruben Gamez-Cruz, 32, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Christian L. Gash, 28, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Billy R. Gill, 49, contempt of court, guilty

William Gonzalez, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Eric Alan Goodman, 42, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Angel Guadarrama, 20, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Elizabeth A. Hardy, 33, failure to stop at a crosswalk, bond forfeit

Albert Trent Harless, 64, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Eric M. Helms, 41, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Orlando Hernandez, 18, failure to appear, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Ross Hamilton Hoover, 38, speeding , bond forfeit

Ruby Hurtado Salinas, 21, speeding , bond forfeit

Daniel Edward Ingram, 36, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Logan T. Juday, 18, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Donavin Ryan Kester, 18, speeding , bond forfeit

Melvin Lynn Kvamso, 33, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Myka Kaylene Leach, 19, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Michael L. Little, 68, failure to stop at a stop sign/yield at a yield sign, bond forfeit

Sandra H. Lockhart, 54, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Kiyoki Tilo Lucky, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; violation of an ignition interlock device, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Bobby L. McElroy, 67, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Ricky Lee McLeroy, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jose E. Najarro Ramirez, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jacob W. Nelson, 18, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty

Robert Allen Nelson, 52, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Kaitlyn R. Newcomer, 21, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Elizabeth M. Nix, 33, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Terry D. Passmore, 42, speeding , bond forfeit

Andrew Allen Perry, 19, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Michael Pliler, 41, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Leonard D. Ringwald, 38, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Horacio Sanchez Saldana, 32, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Alan C. Schumacher, 60, speeding , bond forfeit

Terri Lynn See, 64, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Sergio Raul Serrano, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Kendall R. Shelley, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Skyler Shifflett, 19, violation of a business licencse/door to door sales, bond forfeit

Michelle Lee Simmerman, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Bryan Wayne Sutton, 46, speeding , bond forfeit

Lavinia Taylor, 52, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Lisa Michelle Thomas, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Anthony Lee Tiller, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, guilty

Jorge Camilo Tobar, 22, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Sunshine M. Travis, 41, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Bobby Treat, 55, contempt and failure to complete public service, dismissed; contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, dismissed

Itzel Vargas, 31, speeding , bond forfeit

Andrea Vela, 35, no or expired drivers license, dismissed

Victoria I. Vertrees, 33, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Kristen M. Wessels, 32, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Wayne E. William, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Traci A. Wyman, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed