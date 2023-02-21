Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
Dale Abercrombie, 61, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Douglas Alfaro-Acosta, 30, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Austin Michael Allen, 22, violation of a business license/door to door sales, bond forfeit
Lateef O. Balogun, 43, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, guilty
Russell L. Beeson, 66, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Lilly A. Bekemeier, 19, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Jorge Alej Bernal Guadarrama, 22, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; speeding , bond forfeit
Rigoberto C. Bernal, 47, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Marshall W. Bobst, 36, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Manuel A. Bon Offerrall, 43, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Toby S. Bruton, 22, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Katelin Page Buffington, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Leon Earl Campbell, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Alejandro Chavez Cuevas, 61, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Gabriel Paul Colclasure-Kurtz, 19, fail to stop/yield at an intersection, bond forfeit
Mariah Cookinham, 30, speeding , bond forfeit
Thomas Edward Copp, 48, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tabalina Cordero, 24, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Megan K. Davis, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Alexia L. Delamotte, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Zackery Taylor Devereaux, 28, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jesse C. Dreifurst, 19, speeding , bond forfeit
Dalton R. Evans, 28, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jacob Ryan Flick, 21, speeding , bond forfeit
Calvin Lynn Gabbard, 33, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Esban Ruben Gamez-Cruz, 32, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Christian L. Gash, 28, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Billy R. Gill, 49, contempt of court, guilty
William Gonzalez, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Eric Alan Goodman, 42, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Angel Guadarrama, 20, no or improper tail lights or reflectors, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Elizabeth A. Hardy, 33, failure to stop at a crosswalk, bond forfeit
Albert Trent Harless, 64, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Eric M. Helms, 41, fictitious tags, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Orlando Hernandez, 18, failure to appear, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Ross Hamilton Hoover, 38, speeding , bond forfeit
Ruby Hurtado Salinas, 21, speeding , bond forfeit
Daniel Edward Ingram, 36, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Logan T. Juday, 18, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Donavin Ryan Kester, 18, speeding , bond forfeit
Melvin Lynn Kvamso, 33, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Myka Kaylene Leach, 19, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Michael L. Little, 68, failure to stop at a stop sign/yield at a yield sign, bond forfeit
Sandra H. Lockhart, 54, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Kiyoki Tilo Lucky, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; violation of an ignition interlock device, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Bobby L. McElroy, 67, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Ricky Lee McLeroy, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jose E. Najarro Ramirez, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jacob W. Nelson, 18, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty
Robert Allen Nelson, 52, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Kaitlyn R. Newcomer, 21, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Elizabeth M. Nix, 33, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Terry D. Passmore, 42, speeding , bond forfeit
Andrew Allen Perry, 19, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Michael Pliler, 41, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Leonard D. Ringwald, 38, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Horacio Sanchez Saldana, 32, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Alan C. Schumacher, 60, speeding , bond forfeit
Terri Lynn See, 64, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Sergio Raul Serrano, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Kendall R. Shelley, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Skyler Shifflett, 19, violation of a business licencse/door to door sales, bond forfeit
Michelle Lee Simmerman, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Bryan Wayne Sutton, 46, speeding , bond forfeit
Lavinia Taylor, 52, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Lisa Michelle Thomas, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Anthony Lee Tiller, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, guilty
Jorge Camilo Tobar, 22, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Sunshine M. Travis, 41, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Bobby Treat, 55, contempt and failure to complete public service, dismissed; contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, dismissed
Itzel Vargas, 31, speeding , bond forfeit
Andrea Vela, 35, no or expired drivers license, dismissed
Victoria I. Vertrees, 33, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Kristen M. Wessels, 32, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Wayne E. William, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Traci A. Wyman, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed