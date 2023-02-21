Blackhawk boys take 1st again in indoor meet

The Pea Ridge Blackhawk boys track team won the championship of the Arkansas Indoor State Championships held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Randall Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, Ark.
Waldron led Pea Ridge after the field events 31-18. Pea Ridge outscored Waldron 47-41 in the sprints, but the Hawks blew the second- place team away in the distance events 38-4 to ice the title.
The Lady Blackhawk track team took fourth place in the event.
4A Girls
1^Warren High School^76.50
2^Farmington High School^70
3^Gravette High School^61.50
4^Pea Ridge High School^49
5^Waldron High School^43
6^Brookland High School^36
7^Harding Academy^35
8^Ozark High School^30
9^Heber Springs High School^29
10^Mena High School^27
11^DeQueen High School^20
12^Huntsville High School^16
13^Mills University Studies High^10
14^Shiloh Christian School^9
15^Hall High School^7
16^Monticello High School^6
4A Boys
1^Pea Ridge High School^94
2^Waldron High School^76
3^DeQueen High School^75
4^Hall High School^44
5^Southside-Batesville High School^43
6^Farmington High School^36
7^Clarksville High School^34
8^Gravette High School^31
9^Nashville High School^27
10^Shiloh Christian School^23
11^Heber Springs High School^20
12^Westside Consolidated High School^11
13^Subiaco Academy^8
14^Mena High School^4
15^Hope AR High School^1
15^Ozark High School^1
Individual event results
4A Girls
Long Jump
3^Lacy Williams^15'0.75"
9^Zoey Timmons^13'3.75"
Triple jump
2^Kennedy Williams^33'7.25"
High Jump
4^Kylee Tidwell^4'10"
Shot put
11^Madison Sims^25'4"
60-meter hurdles
9^Kennedy Williams^11.52"
11^Trinity Fox^11.63"
1,600-meter run
7^RyLee Raines^6:11.03
14^Emily Scott^6:39.00
400-meter dash
3^Evelyn Hernandez^1:04.46
8^Alevia Dorris^1:08.00
800-meter run
13^Emily Scott^3:06.89
200-meter dash
8^Evelyn Hernandez^28.52
10^Lacy Williams^28.78
3,200-meter run
6^RyLee Raines^13:41.77
4A Boys
Pole vault
2^Logan Tucker^12.6
Long jump
12^Harper Geren^18'5.25"
14^Amarion Williams^17"9.75"
Triple jump
6^Nathan Jones^38'0.75"
High Jump
6^Liem Taylor^5'4"
60-meter hurdles
5^Jackson Turner^9.69
6^Isaac Cruz^9.80
60-meter dash
10^Nick Reiter^7.64
12^Amarion Williams^7.71
1,600-meter run
2^Tian Grant^4:40.27
5^Grandon Grant^4:46.81
400-meter dash
1^Hunter Singh^53.42
4^Evan Escajeda^53.90
800-meter run
3^Troy Ferguson^2:08.38
7^Zachary Etzcorn^2:14.57
200-meter dash
2^Hunter Singh^23.60
14^Nick Reiter^25.08
3,200-meter run
2^Tian Grant^10:05.65
7^Grandon Grant^10:52.82
