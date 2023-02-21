Blackhawk boys take 1st again in indoor meet

The Pea Ridge Blackhawk boys track team won the championship of the Arkansas Indoor State Championships held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Randall Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, Ark.

Waldron led Pea Ridge after the field events 31-18. Pea Ridge outscored Waldron 47-41 in the sprints, but the Hawks blew the second- place team away in the distance events 38-4 to ice the title.

The Lady Blackhawk track team took fourth place in the event.

4A Girls

1^Warren High School^76.50

2^Farmington High School^70

3^Gravette High School^61.50

4^Pea Ridge High School^49

5^Waldron High School^43

6^Brookland High School^36

7^Harding Academy^35

8^Ozark High School^30

9^Heber Springs High School^29

10^Mena High School^27

11^DeQueen High School^20

12^Huntsville High School^16

13^Mills University Studies High^10

14^Shiloh Christian School^9

15^Hall High School^7

16^Monticello High School^6

4A Boys

1^Pea Ridge High School^94

2^Waldron High School^76

3^DeQueen High School^75

4^Hall High School^44

5^Southside-Batesville High School^43

6^Farmington High School^36

7^Clarksville High School^34

8^Gravette High School^31

9^Nashville High School^27

10^Shiloh Christian School^23

11^Heber Springs High School^20

12^Westside Consolidated High School^11

13^Subiaco Academy^8

14^Mena High School^4

15^Hope AR High School^1

15^Ozark High School^1

Individual event results

4A Girls

Long Jump

3^Lacy Williams^15'0.75"

9^Zoey Timmons^13'3.75"

Triple jump

2^Kennedy Williams^33'7.25"

High Jump

4^Kylee Tidwell^4'10"

Shot put

11^Madison Sims^25'4"

60-meter hurdles

9^Kennedy Williams^11.52"

11^Trinity Fox^11.63"

1,600-meter run

7^RyLee Raines^6:11.03

14^Emily Scott^6:39.00

400-meter dash

3^Evelyn Hernandez^1:04.46

8^Alevia Dorris^1:08.00

800-meter run

13^Emily Scott^3:06.89

200-meter dash

8^Evelyn Hernandez^28.52

10^Lacy Williams^28.78

3,200-meter run

6^RyLee Raines^13:41.77

4A Boys

Pole vault

2^Logan Tucker^12.6

Long jump

12^Harper Geren^18'5.25"

14^Amarion Williams^17"9.75"

Triple jump

6^Nathan Jones^38'0.75"

High Jump

6^Liem Taylor^5'4"

60-meter hurdles

5^Jackson Turner^9.69

6^Isaac Cruz^9.80

60-meter dash

10^Nick Reiter^7.64

12^Amarion Williams^7.71

1,600-meter run

2^Tian Grant^4:40.27

5^Grandon Grant^4:46.81

400-meter dash

1^Hunter Singh^53.42

4^Evan Escajeda^53.90

800-meter run

3^Troy Ferguson^2:08.38

7^Zachary Etzcorn^2:14.57

200-meter dash

2^Hunter Singh^23.60

14^Nick Reiter^25.08

3,200-meter run

2^Tian Grant^10:05.65

7^Grandon Grant^10:52.82

Courtesy photograph Troy Ferguson, Tian Grant, Owen Reynolds and Grandon Grant finished second in the 4x800-meter relay in the 4A State Indoor Meet Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Randall Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, Ark.



Courtesy photograph Blackhawks Evan Escajeda, Hunter Singh, Jackson Turner and Troy Ferguson finished second in the 4x400-meter in the Arkansas Indoor State Championships held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Randall Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, Ark.



Courtesy photograph Evelyn Hernandez finished third in the 400-meter in the Arkansas Indoor State Championships Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.



Courtesy photograph Hunter Singh was the 4A state indoor champion in the 400-meter and finished second in the 200 in the Arkansas Indoor State Championships Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Randall Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, Ark.



Courtesy photograph Kennedy Williams finished second in the triple jump at the Arkansas Indoor State Championships Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.



Courtesy photograph Kylee Tidwell tied for third in the high jump in the Arkansas Indoor State Championships held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Randall Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, Ark.



Courtesy photograph Lacy Williams finished third in the long jump and tied for third in the high jump at the 4A State Indoor Meet Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.



Courtesy photograph Tian Grant is the 4A State Indoor champion in the 3,200-meter in the Arkansas Indoor State Championships Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Randall Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, Ark.



Courtesy photograph Logan Tucker finished second in the pole vault in the Arkansas Indoor State Championships Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Randall Tyson Track Center, Fayetteville, Ark.

