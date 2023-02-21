Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Feb. 14

12:03 p.m. Cole S. Law, 22, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; possession of a controlled substance

12:06 p.m. Mark Dennis Law, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance

8:18 p.m. Angelina Bryson, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Friday, Feb. 17

3:30 p.m. Charles William Mobley, 60, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO,revocation of probation/parole; failure to appear

Saturday, Feb. 18

7:14 a.m. Heidi-Jo Castillo, 45, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, speeding; false evidence of title or registration; five failure to appear; hold for Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Sunday, Feb. 19

3:39 a.m. Garrett Mitchell Malone, 29, Little Flock, by Pea Ridge Police, three warrants for failue to appear; third-degree domestic battering; possession drug paraphernalia