Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 6

E-Z Mart

137 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three boxes of Tootie Fruits cereal expired Dec. 13, 2022, Malt-O-Meal expired Sept. 17, 2022, boxes of corn bread mix expired on Dec. 7, 2022, and three boxes of ZzzQuil expired October 2022.

Lil Hawks Children's Academy

912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Wendy's

221 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoop handles stored touching the food

Feb. 9

Dollar Tree

198 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Packages of turkey franks expired on Jan. 31, 2023 and bologna expired on Jan. 23 and 24, 2023. Headache relief expired on January 2023.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of candy stored in boxes on the floor.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 9 -- Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 240 Slack St., Pea Ridge; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 240 Slack St., Pea Ridge