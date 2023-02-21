4A-1 Conference basketball tournaments

4A-1

At Berryville

Tuesday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 5 Pea Ridge 47, No. 8 Shiloh Christian 43 (Girls)

GAME 2 No. 5 Gravette 58, No. 8 Gentry 37 (Boys)

GAME 3 No. 6 Huntsville 43, No. 7 Berryville 36 (Girls)

GAME 4 No. 6 Prairie Grove 52, No. 7 Shiloh Christian 47 (Boys)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

GAME 5 No. 4 Prairie Grove 55, Pea Ridge 31 (Girls)

GAME 6 No. 4 Berryville 51, Gravette 29 (Boys)

GAME 7 No. 3 Gravette 68, Huntsville 30 (Girls)

GAME 8 No. 3 Pea Ridge 42, Prairie Grove 30 (Boys)

Thursday, Feb. 16

GAME 9 No. 1 Farmington 64, Prairie Grove 29 (Girls)

GAME 10 No. 1 Farmington 87, Berryville 43 (Boys)

GAME 11 No. 2 Gentry 61, Gravette 45 (Girls)

GAME 12 No. 2 Huntsville 69, Pea Ridge 68 Overtime (Boys)

Saturday, Feb. 18

GAME 13 Girls championship, Farmington 69, Gentry 46

GAME 14 Boys championship, Farmington 112, Huntsville 46

4A-1 District Girls

Wednesday

Prairie Grove 55, Pea Ridge 31

Prairie Grove jumped out to an early 14-5 lead and went on to take a quarterfinal victory over Pea Ridge during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Berryville.

Camryn Cash had 15 points and Lexie Henry added 12 for the Lady Tigers, who led 30-12 at halftime and 41-21 after three quarters.

The win moves Prairie Grove into today's 4 p.m. semifinal game against regular-season champion and top seed Farmington and qualifies the Lady Tigers for next week's Class 4A North Region Tournament at Morrilton.

Makenzie Stites led Pea Ridge with nine points.

BOYS

4A-1 District

Wednesday's Games

Pea Ridge 42, Prairie Grove 30

James Bledsoe accounted for all of Pea Ridge's first-quarter scoring and led the Blackhawks to a victory over Prairie Grove in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament.

Bledsoe hit four 3-pointers and gave Pea Ridge an early 12-5 lead. The Blackhawks then stretched that margin out to 26-12 at halftime and 34-16 after three quarters.

Bledsoe finished as the only player in double figures for Pea Ridge, which plays Huntsville in a late semifinal game today. Cole Edmiston led Prairie Grove with nine points.

Thursday's Games

Huntsville 69, Pea Ridge 68 (Overtime)

Troy Lambert drove into the lane and banked in a 13-footer at the buzzer as Huntsville moved into the 4A-1 Conference Tournament championship with an overtime victory over Pea Ridge.

Lambert's heroics came after Zion Whitmore scored inside to give Pea Ridge the lead with 8.3 seconds left. Whitmore also hit two free throws with 5 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 60 and force overtime.