Vehicles collide, hit mailboxes

There were no injuries reported as a result of a three-vehicle collision about 3:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

A 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Sean Pakieser, 43, of Bella Vista, was facing east on Hazelton Road when it drove onto Weston Street turning left, attempting to travel north, according to Pea Ridge Police.

A 2005 Honda Accord driven by Greer Marler, 17, of Rogers, was northbound on Weston Street and struck the Dodge, pushing it into the intersection toward Patton Street and causing it to strike a 2015 Honda Pilot driven by Jenny Rubisch, 35, of Pea Ridge, that was stopped at the intersection facing west on Patton Street.

According to police, driver statements disagree whether Pakieser stopped at the stop sign at the intersection.

A mailbox on the north side of the intersection was struck and damaged by the Honda during the incident. The owner of the mailbox, Brent Bone, was notified, according to Lt. John Langham, public information officer.