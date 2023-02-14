Tech review dynamics change

Mayor Nathan See announced there will be a change in procedure for tech review meetings held for building and development in the city.

For several years, city department heads and Planning Commission members have met during the day for a tech review with engineers and developers to discuss plans and concept plans. With several Planning Commissioners usually in attendance, the meeting was a public meeting.

Beginning in March 2023, See said there will only be the developer, engineer for developer, department heads and a commissioner at the choice of the Al Fowler (Planning Commission chairman) of who that person will be to represent the commission at the meetings.

See said he believed the change would make the time more efficiently used.

Plans will still be presented to the Planning Commission for regular meetings for approval.