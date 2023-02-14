Manage Subscription
Senior athletes honored at last home game

by From Staff Reports | February 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Manager Maria Acebes was escorted by Tammy Mollius. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 21 Colton Thurman was escorted by Terry and Angela Thurman. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 21 Jadyn Spivey was escorted by parents, Jeff and Nancy Spivey. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Manager, Dominic Trotter, was escorted by his father Coz Trotter and mother, Stacy Trardi. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 40 Evan Anderson was escorted by his parents, Damon and Amy Anderson. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 35 Raegan Bleything was escorted by her mother, Marcie Puck, and grandfather, Gary Boyd. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 5 Bric Cates was escorted by his parents, Don and Misty Cates. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 32 Reilly Ingram was escorted by Chris and Hannah Ingram and Kerri and Rob Christensen. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 11 Brittin Gamel was escorted by parents, Tim and Krissy Gamel. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Manager, Abby Robinson, was escorted by her mother, Terri Thomas; sister, Taylor Thomas; and brother, Grayson Wade. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 44 Jeriah Gamez was escorted by parents, Reynaldo and Sandra Gamez. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES No. 4 Sydney Spears was escorted by parents, Jared and Emily Spears. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.

