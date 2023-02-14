Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Manager Maria Acebes was escorted by Tammy Mollius. Seniors on the Blackhawk and Lady Blackhawk basketball teams were recognized Tuesday, Feb. 7, for Senior Night —the last home game of the season.
Senior athletes honored at last home game
No. 21 Colton Thurman was escorted by Terry and Angela Thurman.
No. 21 Jadyn Spivey was escorted by parents, Jeff and Nancy Spivey.
Manager, Dominic Trotter, was escorted by his father Coz Trotter and mother, Stacy Trardi.
No. 40 Evan Anderson was escorted by his parents, Damon and Amy Anderson.
No. 35 Raegan Bleything was escorted by her mother, Marcie Puck, and grandfather, Gary Boyd.
No. 5 Bric Cates was escorted by his parents, Don and Misty Cates.
No. 32 Reilly Ingram was escorted by Chris and Hannah Ingram and Kerri and Rob Christensen.
No. 11 Brittin Gamel was escorted by parents, Tim and Krissy Gamel.
Manager, Abby Robinson, was escorted by her mother, Terri Thomas; sister, Taylor Thomas; and brother, Grayson Wade.
No. 44 Jeriah Gamez was escorted by parents, Reynaldo and Sandra Gamez.
No. 4 Sydney Spears was escorted by parents, Jared and Emily Spears.
