School wants two more School Resource Officers

The addition of more school resource officers was on the agenda for the Monday, Feb. 13, School Board meeting.

There are currently three school resource officers for the five school buildings in the district.

One officer is assigned to the High School. The SRO assigned to the Junior High School spends time at the Middle School. The SRO who has an office in the Intermediate also spends time in the Primary School.

Two additional school resource officers would allow there to be one officer at each campus, according to Police Chief Lynn Hahn, who said that would allow SROs to spend more time working on programs.

He said with the current numbers, officers are often tied up working on reports and don't have enough time to do all the programs they'd like to promote.

Hahn said there is required training for SROs which includes continuing education and conferences.

The School Board was scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. See the Feb. 22 edition of the TIMES for the results of the meeting.