Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 7

Thursday, Feb. 15, 1973

Danny Glenn is expected home from a North Vietnam Prison soon. He is the cousin of Mrs. Bud Tillman of Gann Ridge and has been a POW since December 1966.

A delegation of residents of the Dogwood Addition approached the City Council on how to get their part of town (inside the city limits) dedicated to the city so they may get street lights.

Detailed engineering plans for South Park, a new subdivision in Pea Ridge, were presented at the Monday meeting of the Planning Commission. It is at the northeast corner of Davis and Harris streets.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1983

Following a presentation by Motorola representative Tom Wright, Pea Ridge City Council authorized application for a frequency license for Police Department communications equipment, but held off on final decision to purchase and method of payment.

Mayor Lester Hall questioned city marshal Lloyd Pifer and city attorney Howard Slinkard on the matter of court costs and appearances in the Rogers Municipal Court. The answers brought a growing problem for Pea Ridge law enforcement officials.

There is only one candidate on the ballot for the Pea Ridge School Board District 109 for the March 8 election -- Kent Webb, who is seeking re-election.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 7

Thursday, Feb. 7, 1993

Hundreds of families in northeast Benton County were still without electricity Tuesday following a storm on Monday that blanketed the area with as much as a foot of snow.

The students in Dedy Brock's kindergarten class are learning and enjoying mathematics. "They don't even know they're doing math. They think of it as a fun activity," Brock said of the curriculum 'Math Their Way.'"

The first of five controlled burns was held last week at the Pea Ridge National Military Park in an effort to encourage the growth of hardwoods, according to chief of resource management John Knox.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2003

Pea Ridge superintendent of schools, Dr. Virgil Freeman, received his contract for the 2004-2005 school year following a two and a half-hour executive session.

The short-term projects committee of Pea Ridge's long-range planning group met to discuss initial planning suggestions. The group discussed varieties of trees as a "signature tree" for Pea Ridge beautification in coordination with Pea Ridge National Military Park and travel corridors.

They're not exactly cowboys, but the guys who drive the snowplows and sanders have to get up, prepare their steeds and hit the road, no matter what. In Pea Ridge the trucks go out when the snow starts, whether it is midnight or noon.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013

Carrying a baby in her womb while coaching girls' basketball has been a joy for coach Heather Wade, who has twice gone through basketball seasons pregnant, then given birth after the season.

Pea Ridge and Avoca firefighters responded to a report of smoke at a vacant house on Lee Town Road Tuesday, Feb. 5. Traffic was rerouted on Lee Town Road as firetrucks and water hoses blocked the street.

A man wrestled with the attendant at the White Oak station Jan. 25 after he was confronted for stealing cigarettes. Police were searching for the suspect who fled from the scene.