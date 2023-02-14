Planning meetings to begin at 6 p.m.

Planning Commission members agreed to change the meeting times to 6 p.m. The meetings have been held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month.

The only item of business Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a home occupation request which was unanimously approved.

Christa Trimberger, 3751 Devall Dr., told planners she plans to run a small business out of her spare bedroom.

"Being an entrepreneur is a dream of mine," Trimberger said, explaining that there would not be any additional traffic to her residence.

The meeting lasted six minutes then was following with a "work session" during which planning director Jessica Grady asked about the change of starting time.