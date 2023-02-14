Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, Feb. 20

No school

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, carrot sticks w/ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or Famous Bowl with chicken

Thursday, Feb. 23

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Friday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, broccoli w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.