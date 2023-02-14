Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, Jan. 23

8:21 a.m. A school resource officer was notified by school staff that a Hotline report had been filed for a juvenile. As a result of the investigation, the complaint was determined to be unfounded.

Friday, Jan. 28

8:28 a.m. Police were notified of a missing juvenile -- a 13-year-old male, who was dropped off a school, but then was not able to be located. After a search, he was located at Kings Lane apartments.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

7:26 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Carl Ross Delossantos, 31, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; imprudent driving.

Thursday, Feb. 2

1:59 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Mario Trecanao, 37, Fayetteville, in connection with DWI drugs; refusal to submit to chemical test; possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; failure to stop or yield; driving left of center.

Saturday, Feb. 4

8:12 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Savannah Lavon Carden, 23, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine with purpose to deliver; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

8:45 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested David Lee Yates, 56, Rogers, in connection with warrants from Pea Ridge, Berryville and Lawrence County Sheriff's Office; driving on a suspended driver's license; no proof of insurance; possession of a controlled substance; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the probable cause affidavit, bond of $30,000 was requested.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

9:49 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Johnny Stills, 49, Fayetteville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired tags

Thursday, Feb. 9

8:30 a.m. Police were dispatched to a church building on North Curtis Avenue for a possible psychological issue. As a result of the investigation, a female was transported by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center. Police also did a Crisis Intervention Team Assessment.

Saturday, Feb. 11

3:29 a.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle observed driving left of center on South Curtis Avenue. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Tristan Hall, 20, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of drug paraphernalia marijuana; possession of firearms by certain persons (felony); and minor in possession of alcohol, according to the probable cause affidavit. Hall was transported to the Benton County Jail. Bond was requested of $40,000, according to the affidavit.

3:53 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hayden Road for a breaking or entering in progress. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man had climbed into the homeowner's vehicle and was not exiting. The homeowner had the suspect at gunpoint.

When police arrived, the homeowner told police the man was still inside the vehicle and had locked the doors. The windows were heavily tinted and the suspect was not visible.

The suspect did not unlock the vehicle, despite several warnings from police, who broke out a window to access the suspect, who was found lying on the floor of the van.

The suspect, Harley Mattox, 24, Pea Ridge, "appeared intoxicated by controlled substances," according to the affidavit. As he was in "excited delirium," medics were requested.

Mattox was transported by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center. Pea Ridge Police were assisted by Benton County Sheriff's deputies, who transported Mattox to the jail from the hospital.

Mattox was charged in connection with breaking or entering; public intoxication; and refusal to submit to arrest. A $40,000 bond was requested on the affidavit.