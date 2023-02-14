Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

January 2023
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^7^4^7
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^1^0
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^11^8^11
Alarm^5^26^5
Vicious animal/bite^1^0^1
Animal call^32^31^32
Assault/battery^2^1^2
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^1^2
Breaking or entering^0^3^0
Burglary^1^1^1
Business check^3^4^3
Civil call^7^3^7
Code enforcement^27^0^27
Commercial fire alarm^0^4^0
Criminal mischief^2^3^2
Death investigation^1^0^1
Disturbance^19^17^19
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^0^0^0
Extra patrol^651^439^651
Follow up^14^21^14
Fraud/forgery^6^6^6
Gun shots^1^0^1
Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^51^37^51
Investigation^3^0^3
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^6^3^6
Missing person adult^0^3^0
Missing person juvenile^3^4^3
Motorist assist^8^5^8
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^1^1^1
MVC wo/injury^10^14^10
Narcotics investigation^0^1^0
Noise complaint^5^5^5
Other^3^35^3
Overdose^0^1^0
Prowler^0^0^0
Public assist^10^7^10
Pursuit^1^0^1
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^13^19^13
Residential structure fire^3^0^3
Road hazard^5^2^5
Sex offender investigation^5^2^5
Stolen vehicle^1^1^1
Suspicious circumstance^0^0^0
Theft^11^11^11
Threats^3^4^3
Traffic stop^6^3^6
Trespassing^279^289^279
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^6^2
Unlock^1^2^1
Warrant service/felony^6^6^6
Warrant service/misdemeanor^2^0^2
Welfare check^9^18^9
Total^1,270^1,081^1,270
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^12^12
Warnings-^0^0
Warrant arrests-^36^36
City ordinance-^4^4
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^42^42
Warnings-^232^232
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^5^5
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^7^7
Warrant arrests-^2^2
Agency Assists^4^4
New Cases^89^89
Traffic Stops^279^279
Total Mileage^14,733^14,733