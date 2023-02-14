Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by From Pea Ridge Police Dept. | February 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

January 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^7^4^7

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^1^0

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^11^8^11

Alarm^5^26^5

Vicious animal/bite^1^0^1

Animal call^32^31^32

Assault/battery^2^1^2

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^1^2

Breaking or entering^0^3^0

Burglary^1^1^1

Business check^3^4^3

Civil call^7^3^7

Code enforcement^27^0^27

Commercial fire alarm^0^4^0

Criminal mischief^2^3^2

Death investigation^1^0^1

Disturbance^19^17^19

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^0^0^0

Extra patrol^651^439^651

Follow up^14^21^14

Fraud/forgery^6^6^6

Gun shots^1^0^1

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^51^37^51

Investigation^3^0^3

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^6^3^6

Missing person adult^0^3^0

Missing person juvenile^3^4^3

Motorist assist^8^5^8

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^1^1^1

MVC wo/injury^10^14^10

Narcotics investigation^0^1^0

Noise complaint^5^5^5

Other^3^35^3

Overdose^0^1^0

Prowler^0^0^0

Public assist^10^7^10

Pursuit^1^0^1

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^13^19^13

Residential structure fire^3^0^3

Road hazard^5^2^5

Sex offender investigation^5^2^5

Stolen vehicle^1^1^1

Suspicious circumstance^0^0^0

Theft^11^11^11

Threats^3^4^3

Traffic stop^6^3^6

Trespassing^279^289^279

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^6^2

Unlock^1^2^1

Warrant service/felony^6^6^6

Warrant service/misdemeanor^2^0^2

Welfare check^9^18^9

Total^1,270^1,081^1,270

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^12^12

Warnings-^0^0

Warrant arrests-^36^36

City ordinance-^4^4

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^42^42

Warnings-^232^232

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^5^5

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^7^7

Warrant arrests-^2^2

Agency Assists^4^4

New Cases^89^89

Traffic Stops^279^279

Total Mileage^14,733^14,733

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

