Obituaries for the Feb. 15, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

April L. Gerhard, 65, of Garfield, Ark., died Feb. 8, 2023, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born April 11, 1957, in Leadville, Colo., to Conrad Courtney and Betty Lois Donaldson Courtney.

She loved to collect and go on the road antiquing and enjoyed crafting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Hurshel and Kenny Courtney.

Survivors are her husband, Ronald Gerhard of the home; children, Kenny Cleghorn, Shannon Cleghorn, Stephanie Anderson and Brooke Lynch; siblings, Brian Courtney, Danita Ferguson, Rusty Courtney, Tony Ross, Joyce Baker, Bink Castello and Barbara Decker; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

No services were scheduled.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Albert "Dell" Dellivan Morrison, 74, died on Feb. 7, 2023, in his home in Rogers, surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 20, 1948, to Albert and Betty J. (Dewitt) Morrison in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He spent most of his childhood in Shawnee Mission, Kan., and would visit his grandparents in Garfield, Ark., during the summers. His family moved to Arkansas in 1963, where he graduated from Rogers High School in 1966. He served in the Vietnam War from 1969-70.

He worked as a carpenter for the next 10 years, then worked at Wal-Mart for 37 years. While there, he spent a majority of time as manager of the sign shop. He loved hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He would attend every Boy Scout campout, basketball, football, and soccer games, as well as every cheerleading activity.

Survivors are his wife of 40 years, Sherry (Hawkins) Morrison of Rogers; sons, Ryan Morrison (Gina) of Missouri and Derek Morrison of Bentonville; daughters, Alexandra Duran (Irving) of Rogers and Mandy Walters (Darrell) of Rogers; brother, Darrel Morrison (Jamie) of Oklahoma; sisters, Sandra Ball of Kentucky and Beverly Bornefeld (John) of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Makenna, Argento, Zayden, Maddox, and Kennedy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation as held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Rollins Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service was at noon Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Burial with military honors was in Union Chapel Cemetery in Garfield, Ark.

Mary Sue Pitts

Mary Sue Pitts, 84, of, Rogers, Ark., died Saturday, Feb, 11, 2023, in her home. She was born June 25, 1938, in Seligman, Mo., to James Walter Mitchell and Bessie Prudence Webb Mitchell.

She graduated from Washburn High School in 1956 then later married Jim Scott Pitts in 1958. She worked for State Farm in Cassville, Mo., for 20 years and was a huge Razorbacks and sports fan.

Her recipe of love was family, friends, flowers, food and fun.

She was member of the First Baptist Church in Seligman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, Hugh Mitchell, Carl Mitchell, Ruth Webb and a infant sister, Ada Francis Mitchell.

Survivors are her children, Lisa Pitts of Rogers, Brenda Davison and husband Brad of Centerton and Scott Pitts of Centerton; grandchildren, R.J. Jennings, of Springfield, Mo., Libby Turk (Micah) of Rockwall, Texas, and Jamie Jennings of Atlanta, Ga.; great- granchildren, Zane and Lucy Turk; and many extended family and friends.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Sisco Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Seligman, c/o Carla Garner, P.O. Box 83 Seligman, MO 65745.

Darlene Elizabeth Ricketts

Darlene Elizabeth Ricketts, 78, of Pea Ridge, died Friday, Feb. 10, in Bradford House Nursing Center in Bentonville. She was born Aug. 1, 1944, in Watts, Okla., to Albert Bealy Martin and Zeela Mary Still Martin.

She was employed by Glad Manufacturing where she was a packaging operator for 30 years.

She married Jerry Ricketts in August of 1961.

She collected antique clocks, loved her ruby red glassware, flea markets, Silver Dollar City, road tripping, gardening, flowers, and "Calli" the cat. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a sister, Kathryn Edwards.

Survivors are three sons, Harvey Ricketts (Andrea) of Pea Ridge, Danny Ricketts of Pea Ridge and Darrin Ricketts (Teresa) of Lowell; a brother, J.D. Martin of Seligman, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel before the service.

Service is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge with pastor Jerome Grotts officiating.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

