Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
Learning to ID wildlife and plants

by From Staff Reports | February 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph The Pea Ridge FFA wildlife team competed in the Nevada County 4H and FFA Career Development events recently. Students had to identify more than 100 different wildlife species, native and invasive plants and equipment. They also took a written exam and completed two whitetail deer practicums.

photo Courtesy photograph The Pea Ridge FFA wildlife team competed in the Nevada County 4H and FFA Career Development events recently. Team members included Colby Young, Kole Kasischke and Tate Piper.

Print Headline: Learning to ID wildlife and plants

