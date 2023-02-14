Learning to ID wildlife and plants

Courtesy photograph The Pea Ridge FFA wildlife team competed in the Nevada County 4H and FFA Career Development events recently. Students had to identify more than 100 different wildlife species, native and invasive plants and equipment. They also took a written exam and completed two whitetail deer practicums.

Team members included Colby Young, Kole Kasischke and Tate Piper.



