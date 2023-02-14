Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Junior Ben Wheeler, No. 1, works toward the lane. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Huntsville Eagles Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, for Senior night. The Hawks fell to the Eagles 60-63.
Hawks host Eagles
Senior Bric Cates, No. 5, prepares to make a lay-up in the lane. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Huntsville Eagles Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, for Senior night. The Hawks fell to the Eagles 60-63.
Senior Bric Cates, No. 5, went in for a lay-up. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Huntsville Eagles Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, for Senior night. The Hawks fell to the Eagles 60-63.
Senior Evan Anderson, No. 40, goes for a basket. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Huntsville Eagles Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, for Senior night. The Hawks fell to the Eagles 60-63.
