Courtesy photograph Recently Pea Ridge High School FFA CDE team members visited a workshop at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Nature Center in Springdale. Team members include Brandon Combs, Colby Young, Kole Kasischke, and Taet Piper. Students learned about Arkansas wildlife identification, whitetail deer management, and more. Students and teachers are grateful to the Arkansas Game and Commission.

FFA team members learn about wildlife Courtesy photograph Recently Pea Ridge High School FFA CDE team members visited a workshop at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Nature Center in Springdale. Team members include Brandon Combs, Colby Young, Kole Kasischke, and Taet Piper. Students learned about Arkansas wildlife identification, whitetail deer management, and more. Students and teachers are grateful to the Arkansas Game and Commission.

Courtesy photograph Recently Pea Ridge High School FFA CDE team members visited a workshop at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Nature Center in Springdale. Team members include Brandon Combs, Colby Young, Kole Kasischke, and Taet Piper. Students learned about Arkansas wildlife identification, whitetail deer management, and more. Students and teachers are grateful to the Arkansas Game and Commission.

Courtesy photograph Recently Pea Ridge High School FFA CDE team members visited a workshop at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Nature Center in Springdale. Team members include Brandon Combs, Colby Young, Kole Kasischke, and Taet Piper. Students learned about Arkansas wildlife identification, whitetail deer management, and more. Students and teachers are grateful to the Arkansas Game and Commission.

Courtesy photograph Recently Pea Ridge High School FFA CDE team members visited a workshop at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Nature Center in Springdale. Team members include Brandon Combs, Colby Young, Kole Kasischke, and Taet Piper. Students learned about Arkansas wildlife identification, whitetail deer management, and more. Students and teachers are grateful to the Arkansas Game and Commission.

Courtesy photograph Recently Pea Ridge High School FFA CDE team members visited a workshop at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Nature Center in Springdale. Team members include Brandon Combs, Colby Young, Kole Kasischke, and Taet Piper. Students learned about Arkansas wildlife identification, whitetail deer management, and more. Students and teachers are grateful to the Arkansas Game and Commission.



Print Headline: FFA team members learn about wildlife

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content