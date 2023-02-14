Manage Subscription
FFA team members learn about wildlife

by From Staff Reports | February 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Recently Pea Ridge High School FFA CDE team members visited a workshop at the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Nature Center in Springdale. Team members include Brandon Combs, Colby Young, Kole Kasischke, and Taet Piper. Students learned about Arkansas wildlife identification, whitetail deer management, and more. Students and teachers are grateful to the Arkansas Game and Commission.

