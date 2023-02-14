Manage Subscription
FFA offers many opportunities

by Kelsey Whitehill FFA secretary Special to The TIMES | February 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

FFA is a really great opportunity for any student.

Being in FFA, I have gotten to learn more about being a team player and how hard work can pay off. FFA is simply "Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, and Living to Serve."

One of the best parts of that is Living to Serve. There are so many opportunities to serve others -- like reading to little kids, making teachers breakfast, or just simply helping out in our community.

The best part about FFA is that you don't have to be country to join; any kid has the ability to join FFA if they have the interest to learn more about what truly is the backbone of our country. Not only that, but there are amazing opportunities for job opportunities, scholarships and certification.

Through FFA and being in an AG class, I have been able to receive my Elanco Animal Science Certification.

FFA helps students gain knowledge in basically any career field they are interested in such as food, machinery, animals and plants are just a few off the top of my head.

FFA teaches hard work, problem-solving, critical thinking, patience, communication, teamwork, etc. There is honestly a lot more I can say about how much FFA benefits you and how much you can gain from being in FFA. I have made so many great friends and have had so many great memories. I have loved being in FFA these past two and a half years. It's sad to think next year will be my last.

If you have the opportunity to join FFA, definitely take it because the memories and the friendship you will make will last a lifetime!

Print Headline: FFA offers many opportunities

