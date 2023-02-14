College news

Central Methodist University

The office of Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2022 Dean's List.

Two Pea Ridge students were among the more than 900 students across all campuses and online learning who met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester. They were:

• Cooper Tillman and

• Samual Reed Tillman.

Arkansas State University

JONESBORO – Students on the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists for the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

Faith Needham of Pea Ridge was named to the Dean's List.

The Chancellor's List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean's List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. The lists include students enrolled at Campus Queretaro in Mexico.