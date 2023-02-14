Benton County Jail

Wednesday, Feb. 8

5:26 a.m. Luis Murcia-Pineda, 33, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, breaking or entering; no driver's license; fictitious auto license plates; possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, Feb. 10

9:05 p.m. Eric Helms, 41, Garfield, by BCSO, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license

6:58 p.m. Chandler Drain, 26, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms;

Saturday, Feb. 11

1:59 a.m. Alexis Reid, 22, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, driving under the influence of drugs; possession drug paraphernalia; failure to obey traffic devices

5:51 a.m. Tristan Marshall Hall, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of firearms by certain persons; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; purchase possession intoxicating liquor by minor; possession drug paraphernalia

7:10 a.m. Harley Gene Mattox, 24, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts breaking or entering; public intoxication

8:04 a.m. Javier Serrano-Perez, 19, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor-vehicle; driving left of center; first drug driving under the influence of drugs; purchase possession intoxication liquor by minor; possession drug paraphernalia

Monday, Feb. 13

5:30 a.m. Dayten Whitcomb, 20, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; no tail lamps or reflectors; first drug driving under the influence; purchase possession intoxication liquor by a minor; three counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor; violation ignition interlock device act; two contempt warrants from Benton County; and one failure to appear warrant by Benton County