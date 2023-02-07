Two new officers sworn in

Pea Ridge Police Department officials said they are very pleased to announce the hiring of two new police officers as approved by City Council for 2023.

These additions come in the wake of the outstanding growth of our city over the last few years, according to Lt. John Langham, public information officer.

As the population grows, so must the capacity to handle the higher call volumes that comes with it.

"We're excited to find these fine gentlemen who are ready and willing to serve our community," Langham said.

Officer Jarrod Tapper has four years of previous law enforcement experience.

Officer Charles Snyder is the elected constable for Township 7, which includes Pea Ridge.

Both officers were sworn in Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, by Justice of the Peace Brian Armas.

Officer Tapper began work Friday while Officer Snyder is scheduled to begin next week.