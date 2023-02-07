Spivey crowned Colors Day Queen 2023

Jadyn Spivey was crowned Colors Day Queen 2023 Friday, Feb. 3, by 2022 Colors Day Queen Allie King. Miss Spivey was escorted by Colton Thurman.

Attendants were Eli James Stein and Hazel Neal.

Stein, 5, is the son of Jon and Beth Stein of Garfield and grandson of Tom and Mirian Krause of Ocerland Park, Kan., and Mary Stein of Fort Morgan, Colo., and the late Charles Stein. He says he wants to be a fish biologist when he grows up.

Neal, 4, is the daughter of Heath and Megan Neal and granddaughter of Rick and Sheila Neal of Pea Ridge and Paul and Becky Young. She wants to be a mama when she grows up.

Miss Spivey, 18, is the daughter of Jeff and Nancy Spivey and granddaughter of Janet Spivey of Pea Ridge and Norma and Gorden Ross of Springdale. She was escorted by Colton Thurman.

Seven young ladies represented the senior class as Colors Day maids for 2023. They were Blakelee Baldwin, Raegan Bleything, Jillian Elington, Elise Kelley, Madelynn Peterson, Molly Ross and Jadyn Spivey.

Colors Day was celebrated Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena.

Blakelee Baldwin, 17, daughter of Kelsey Baldwin and Jefferson Baldwin and granddaughter of Jan and Tom Stockdale of Bentonville, was escorted by Bric Cates.

Raegan Bleything, 18, daughter of Marcie and Jimmy Puck of Pea Ridge and granddaughter of Gary and Del Boyd of Pea Ridge, was escorted by Dominic Trotter.

Jillian Elington, 18, daughter of Zabrina Elington, Adam Elington and Crystal Elington and granddaughter of Donna and Jerry Woods of Pea Ridge and JoLynn Sharp of Rogers, was escorted by Garett Jacobs.

Elise Kelley, 18, daughter of Wendie and Michael Kelley and granddaughter of Carmen and Edmond Bertola of Pea Ridge, was escorted by Jeriah Gamez.

Maddie Peterson, 17, daughter of Adam Peterson and Willa Ball and granddaughter of the late Jim and Peggy Epling, was escorted by Evan Anderson.

Molly Ross, 16, daughter of Andy and Mandy Ross and granddaughter of Linda and Stan Ross of Tontitown, Ark., and Brenda and Bob Chastain of Friendswood, Texas, was escorted by Brittin Gamel.

