Slick roads were contributing factor

Icy road conditions contributed to a two-vehicle collision about 8:51 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the intersection of White Oak Ridge Road and Arkansas Highway 94.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police received a call for the motor vehicle accident at Ark. 94 and White Oak Ridge Road just north of the Pea Ridge city limits. Due to high call volumes in the inclement weather conditions, both agencies asked the Pea Ridge Police Department to respond and to handle the accident investigation, according to Pea Ridge Police.

Pea Ridge Police Officer Rick Helmer was the primary investigator while other officers assisted with traffic control. The original 911 call indicated that one person was trapped inside one of the two involved vehicles, however, officers arriving on scene found that the person was simply waiting for police inside the vehicle due to the cold temperatures.

According to police, Mason Younger, 19, Rogers, was driving a 2004 Ford Escape southbound on White Oak Ridge Road approaching the stop sign at the intersection with Ark. Hwy. 94 when the vehicle was unable to stop due to icy road conditions and entered the highway where it was struck by a 2000 Nissan Maxima driven by Michael Dixon, 54, Pea Ridge.

Investigators observed significant ice and slush on White Oak Ridge Road immediately following the accident.

No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.