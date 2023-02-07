Recollections: News from years gone by

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 6

Thursday, Feb. 8, 1973

Approximately 30 businesses paid their 1973 membership dues to the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce since the recent membership drive began. C of C president Carl Baggett said several businesses had not been contacted and he expects about 10 more to join.

Harlon Phillips, president of Phillips Food Centers Inc., announced the promotion of two local men. John L. Wells, manager of the Pea Ridge supermarket since its October 1971 opening, was named merchandising manager for the three Phillips Food Centers. Succeeding Wells as Pea Ridge manager is Dale Musteen.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 1983

After weeks of study, eight special meetings for interviews and "careful consideration," the Board of Education, Pea Ridge School District 109, has selected Dr. James C. Carlton, superintendent of the Hurley, Mo., schools, to become the district superintendent effective July 1, 1983, upon the retirement of Roy Roe.

L.C. Barnett Jr., Gateway, was elected permanent pastor of Gateway Chapel at a congregational meeting Sunday.

Garfield Mayor Paul Pratt canceled the February meeting of the Garfield Town Council for lack of business.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 6

Thursday, Feb. 11, 1993

Some 300 acres of Pea Ridge National Military Park will be intentionally burned during the weeks ahead to encourage the growth of hardwood trees, said the park's chief of resource management, John Knox.

There are some familiar names and places on a 1903 map of Garfield which is owned by genealogist Raymond Jefferies.

Carmen Buttry, who was raised in the 12 Corners area, was featured as the good cook.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2003

"Pea Ridge High School is not going to be dissolved," State Sen Dave Bisbee, R-Rogers, told a group of Pea ridge parents, students, faculty, administrators and School Board members.

Colors Day 2003 activities at Pea Ridge High School are set for Friday, Feb. 7.

The Women's Business Association of Pea Ridge will hold its first annual Chili Supper and Pie Auction Saturday, Feb. 8, in the community room.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 6

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013

Although absences at school were high to weeks ago, they were not high enough to justify closing school, according to school superintendent Rick Neal.

A house fire in a vacant house Tuesday morning appears to be the result of arson, as does the first fire last week in the same house.