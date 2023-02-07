Pea Ridge Blackhawk fifth-grade boys basketball entertained the crowd during the half-time of the Blackhawk Colors Day boys' basketball game against Berryville Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)
Pee Wee ’Hawks take to the courtby Annette Beard | Today at 8:00 a.m.
Print Headline: Pee Wee ’Hawks take to the court
