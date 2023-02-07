Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, Feb. 13

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, broccoli and cheese, corn on the cob, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or spicy chicken nuggets

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Lasagna, garden salad, green beans, garlic bread, strawberries or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or cheese pizza

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, biscuit, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or breaded beef fingers

Thursday, Feb. 16

Breakfast: Oatmeal and toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken and cheese crispitos, pinto beans, celery sticks w/ranch, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 17

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 7-12 Option: Or ham and cheese sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.