Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, Feb. 13
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, broccoli and cheese, corn on the cob, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 Option: Or spicy chicken nuggets
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, garden salad, green beans, garlic bread, strawberries or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 Option: Or cheese pizza
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, biscuit, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 Option: Or breaded beef fingers
Thursday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Oatmeal and toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and cheese crispitos, pinto beans, celery sticks w/ranch, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 7-12 Option: Or ham and cheese sandwich
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
