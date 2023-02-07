Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by From Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

10:52 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pike Street in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Stephen Lyons, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with first-degree criminal mischief and second degree assault on a family or household member.

Thursday, Jan. 19

9:17 a.m. Police were advised a wallet was found in a drop box by an employee at a business on Slack Street. The owner of the wallet was notified.

6:07 p.m. As the result of a traffic stop, police cited Kimberly Lucas, 40, Rogers, in connection with driving on suspended/revoked license and a Rogers warrant.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

1:51 p.m. As a result of an investigation at court, police arrested Jason Weiser, 38, Garfield, in connection with criminal contempt on order of Judge Ray Bunch.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

6:21 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jerry Reece, 57, Pea Ridge, in connection with second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; driving left of center; violation ignition interlock device act

Saturday, Jan. 28

9:35 p.m. Police were requested to provide an agency assist and translate from English to Spanish for a Benton County Sheriff's deputy on a traffic stop.

Monday, Jan. 30

10:34 a.m. Police took a report from a resident of Huntsville who said someone used his social security number to get a job at a business listed in Pea Ridge. It was determined that the report should be made to either Springdale Police or McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff's Office.

