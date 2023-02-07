Obituaries for the Feb. 8, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Donald Dewayne Hulsey

Donald Dewayne Hulsey, 58, of Rogers, Ark., died Jan. 29, 2023. He was born April 5, 1964, in Harrison, Ark., to Rufus Edward Hulsey and Ruby Mae Kimbrell Hulsey.

He loved music, bingo and penny pitch.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William and Robert Hulsey.

Survivors are three brothers, James Hulsey (Sue) of Sherwood, Ark., Ralph Hulsey (Amy) of Paris, Ark., and Ray Hulsey of Rogers, Ark.; a niece, Korina Iglehart (James) of Garfield, Ark.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There was no visitation.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Osborne Cemetery in St. Joe, Ark.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

John David Nye

John David Nye, 34, of Pea Ridge, died Feb. 2, 2023, in Bentonville. He was born April 25, 1988, in Rogers, to Thelma Nye.

Survivors are his mother, Thelma Nye; siblings Cody Nye, Nicole Mestrovich and husband Robert Hewitt, Ashley Mestrovich, Justin Mestrovich, Kevin Nye, Eve Rose, Scott Peterson, Alisha Nye; aunt, Gail Myers and uncle Kenneth; nephew, Colby Nye; and niece, Beau Rose King.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Graveside service will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Pea Ridge Cemetery, Pea Ridge, Ark.

Avis Laberta Rigsbee

Avis Laberta Rigsbee, 94, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 1, 2023, in Bentonville. She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Rogers, Ark., to Ernest Fred Merrell and Maudie Dunham Merrell.

She enjoyed gardening and her dogs, Ruggie and Diezel. She loved her family and her church very much.

She was a member of the Pea Ridge Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman Rigsbee whom she married June 1942; children, Norma Jean Rigsbee and Darrell Rigsbee; and siblings, Billie Fred Merrell, Bonnie Waterman, James Merrell and George Merrell.

Survivors are her son, Ernest Rigsbee (Sheila) of Mulberry, Ark.; daughters, Neda Witt (David) of Stockton, Mo., Cleta Kroll of Garfield, Ark., Cheryl Drymon (James) of Kansas, Okla.; siblings, Rosemary Cooper of Garfield, Ark., Fern Lutz of Rogers, Ark.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Visitaiton was at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, before the service.

Service was at or 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Pea Ridge Church of Christ.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Dr. Edith Mae Saller

Dr. Edith Mae Saller, 76, of Pea Ridge, Ark., went to her heavenly homecoming on Feb. 2, 2023, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark., after suffering an aneurysm. She was born the second of five children to two schoolteachers of German Lutheran heritage in Perry, Iowa.

After graduating high school, she began a bachelor of science in education degree at Concordia Teacher's College in Seward, Neb. Her senior year, she met Wayne and asked him out for Sadie Hawkins. After she graduated in 1968 and he graduated in 1969, they got married. They first taught school in Pierce, Neb., before moving to Shawano, Wisc., where they lived 21 years. Their three children, Nathan, Jeremy and Rachel were born there. In 1991 they moved to Berryville, Ark., where they lived for 31 years before moving to Pea Ridge in 2022.

Besides being a teacher, Edith was a homemaker, raising and homeschooling her children, owner of a child-care center, a program assistant for Carroll County Extension, and a nursing assistant. She was an avid Bible scholar. In 1999, she completed a master's degree in ministry and in 2001 a doctorate in theology, both from Shalom Bible College of Des Moines, Iowa.

The reminder of her life she devoted to ministry. She was a prolific writer, authoring numerous books on topics such as spiritual parallels between Biblical feasts and ancient Jewish weddings, Biblical covenants, and the Old Testament Law through Hebrew eyes. She loved both prayer and praise. She was an active member of End Time Handmaidens, various banner and flag ministries, and an intercessor with Gathering of the Eagles and World for Jesus ministries where she prayed over many needs and for her country. She also loved sharing insights from her study through her ministry, Behold He Comes, and speaking or teaching at other local ministries.Her favorite times were talking and visiting with her family. She will be remembered for her love and her laugh -- especially when something struck her as silly, causing others to laugh along with her even when they didn't know what was funny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irene Garwood, and sister, Sylvia Mueller.

Survivors are her husband, Wayne, whom she married June 1, 1969 ; children, Nathan and Cathy Saller, Jeremy and Brittany Saller, and Rachel and Daren Hudson; sisters, Eileen and Earl Wendorf, Judith and Tom Sabel; brother, Dan and his wife Beth Garwood; and grandchildren, Caleb, Rebekah, and Elisabeth Saller and Gabriel and Samuel Saller.

Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

