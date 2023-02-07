Lady ’Hawks conquer Lady ’Cats

Freshman Makenzie Stites, No. 11, works toward the basket. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

Junior Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, passes the basketball. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

Senior Jadyn Spivey, No. 21, looks for a receiver for the ball. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

Freshman Makena Ward, No 24, keeps the ball away from the Lady Bobcats. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

Senior Rielly Ingram, No. 32, shoots a 3-point basket. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

Senior Sydney Spears, No. 4, watches to see whether she made a basket. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

Junior Mia Dayberry, No. 5, avoids the opposition as she works toward the basket. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

Freshman Makena Ward, No. 24, and senior Jadyn Spivey, No. 21, double team the Lady Bobcat ball handler. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

Junior Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, passes the basketball. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)



Senior Jadyn Spivey, No. 21, looks for a receiver for the ball. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)



Freshman Makena Ward, No 24, keeps the ball away from the Lady Bobcats. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)



Senior Rielly Ingram, No. 32, shoots a 3-point basket. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)



Senior Sydney Spears, No. 4, watches to see whether she made a basket. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)



Junior Mia Dayberry, No. 5, avoids the opposition as she works toward the basket. The Lady Blackhawks Blackhawks defeated the Berryville Lady Bobcats 42-32 Friday, Feb. 3. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/. (Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES)

