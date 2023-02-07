Icy roads caused fatality

Freezing rain creating slick pavements was a factor in the death of a Rogers man shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

James Edward Sawyer, 60, of Rogers, was driving a 2019 Kenworth truck westbound on Guyll Road approaching the intersection with Fire Run Road, according to a report by Benton County Sheriff's Office. The truck slid laterally into the right shoulder and turned over onto its right side. The truck was carrying a 30,000-pound piece of heavy equipment. The driver was pinned and crushed within the cab, according to the report.