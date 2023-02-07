Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Distribution Locations Church Special Sections Obituaries Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Icy roads caused fatality

by From Staff Reports | Today at 9:00 a.m.

Freezing rain creating slick pavements was a factor in the death of a Rogers man shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

James Edward Sawyer, 60, of Rogers, was driving a 2019 Kenworth truck westbound on Guyll Road approaching the intersection with Fire Run Road, according to a report by Benton County Sheriff's Office. The truck slid laterally into the right shoulder and turned over onto its right side. The truck was carrying a 30,000-pound piece of heavy equipment. The driver was pinned and crushed within the cab, according to the report.

Print Headline: Icy roads caused fatality

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT